City fire and Domino's Pizza team up to promote fire safety

Press release:

Batavia Domino’s, located at 563 E. Main St., and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up with the City of Batavia Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12).

On Oct. 9 and 10 from 6-8 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives aboard a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install a fully-functioning alarm or replace the batteries.

“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Allan Erwin, Batavia Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re excited to partner with the NFPA and the City of Batavia Fire Department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

Customers can call Domino’s in Batavia at 585-343-3344 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.

About Fire Prevention Week

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record.

The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visitwww.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.