City fire and the local Domino's Pizza franchise team up to promote safety

Press release:

Batavia Domino’s, located at 563 E. Main St. in Batavia, and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up with the City of Batavia Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 7-13).

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 9 and 10, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives aboard a fire engine . If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.

“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Allan Erwin, Batavia Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re excited to partner with the NFPA and the City of Batavia Fire Department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

“Today’s home fires burn faster than ever,” said Greg Ireland, lieutenant at the City of Batavia Fire Department. “From the time the smoke alarm sounds, you may have less than two minutes to escape a home fire safely.

"That’s why this year’s campaign theme is so important – having an escape plan as well as fully functioning smoke alarms are essential to safely escaping a home fire.”

Customers can call Domino’s in Batavia at 585-343-3344 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Fire Prevention Week

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.

