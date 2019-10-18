City fire chief offers tips for Halloween safety

From the City of Batavia Fire Department:

It’s Fall and the Halloween celebration will soon be upon us. There will be children dressed in costumes excitedly running door to door to trick-or-treat, festive decorations like glowing jack-o-lanterns, paper ghosts and dried cornstalks adorning front porches – these are some of the classic hallmarks of Halloween that make the holiday special for kids and adults alike.

Unfortunately, these Halloween symbols and activities can also present lurking fire risks that have the potential to become truly scary. But by planning ahead, you can help make this Halloween a fire-safe one.

Taking simple fire safety precautions can help ensure your holiday remains festive and fun.

Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano and the City of Batavia Fire Department in conjunction with the United States Fire Administration would like to offer several safety tips: