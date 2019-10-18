City fire chief offers tips for Halloween safety
From the City of Batavia Fire Department:
It’s Fall and the Halloween celebration will soon be upon us. There will be children dressed in costumes excitedly running door to door to trick-or-treat, festive decorations like glowing jack-o-lanterns, paper ghosts and dried cornstalks adorning front porches – these are some of the classic hallmarks of Halloween that make the holiday special for kids and adults alike.
Unfortunately, these Halloween symbols and activities can also present lurking fire risks that have the potential to become truly scary. But by planning ahead, you can help make this Halloween a fire-safe one.
Taking simple fire safety precautions can help ensure your holiday remains festive and fun.
Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano and the City of Batavia Fire Department in conjunction with the United States Fire Administration would like to offer several safety tips:
- Stay in groups while trick–or-treating
- Costumes should be well fitting, flame resistant, highly visible and free of long trailing fabric
- Always test makeup for potential skin allergy before applying
- Remember to look both ways when crossing streets
- Always stay on sidewalks
- Provide children with flashlights and glow sticks for visibility
- Avoid dark houses
- Examine all treats before eating
- Enjoy with caution
Lastly, Chief Napolitano highly recommends keeping Halloween decorations away from any open flames, light bulbs and heaters. It is very easy for decorations such as dried flowers, cornstalks, crepe paper to catch on fire.
Napolitano also recommends keeping exits clear of any decorations so as to not block your exits in the event of a fire. Also, the Chief suggests testing your smoke detectors to ensure that they are working or request fire department staff to inspect and test for you.
If a resident has any questions or concerns regarding any of these tips, they can contact the City of Batavia Fire Headquarters at 585-345-6375.