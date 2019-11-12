City fire chief reminds residents of new law requiring children under 2 to ride in rear-facing car seats

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department would like to remind area residents that beginning on Nov. 1 a new law took effect requiring any child under 2 years of age to be seated in a rear-facing car seat. This new law applies to passenger vehicles as well as buses.

If a child outgrows an infant-only car seat before reaching their 2nd birthday, it is recommended that a convertible or an all-in-one car seat with a higher weight limit be used.

These seats should be installed in the rear-facing position until the child reaches the rear-facing weight or height limit set by the manufacturer; information located on the car seat.

Rear-facing seats are the best option for a young child because they are equipped with a harness, and a crash cradle that moves with the child passenger to reduce the stress on the neck and spine.

Lastly, it is common for car seats to be fitted and installed incorrectly. A recent study showed that 90 percent of all car seats are installed incorrectly. Parents and caregivers need to ensure that children’s restraints are properly installed and fitted correctly.

The City of Batavia Fire Department encourages caregivers to contact Fire Headquarters at 585-345-6375 with any questions that they may have as well as to schedule an appointment to have their car seat checked by one of our Certified Technicians.