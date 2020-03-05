City fire chief reminds residents to change smoke detector batteries when setting clocks ahead Sunday

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department reminds residents about changing smoke detector batteries when Daylight Saving time begins on Sunday, March 8.

Chief Stefano Napolitano recommends “that as residents set their clocks ahead, that they test their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.”

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimates that two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with missing and/or damaged smoke detectors. Often times smoke detector fails to operate because the batteries were missing, disconnected or dead.

Additionally, Napolitano recommends these safety tips:

Install a working smoke detector on every level of the home, outside and or inside sleeping areas/bedrooms.• Be sure to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Test smoke detectors monthly using the test button on the unit.

Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke detector, and knows what to do when it sounds.

Replace any smoke detector that is 10 years old or older.

Replace the smoke detector immediately if it does not respond properly when tested.

Batteries in traditional type smoke detectors, should be changed at least once a year, and/or in accordancewith manufacturer’s recommendations.

Develop a plan of escape. Make sure everyone in the household knows how to get out of every room andhow to evacuate in under two-minutes. They should also know where to meet, once they are out of the house.

Try to avoid placing a smoke detector near a bathroom, heating appliance windows, or ceiling fans.

“Also as a reminder, if you reside in the City of Batavia and you do not have a working smoke detector or a replacement battery, the City of Batavia Fire Department will provide one smoke detector or batteries to you at no cost," Napolitano said. "Additionally, if you need assistance in testing, inspecting or changing your batteries please call 585-345-6375.

"A time will be set and members of the fire department will come to your residence and install a smoke detector, replace batteries and inspect and test the units in your home."