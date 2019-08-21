City fire continues schedule of hydrant flushing Thursday

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Thursday Aug. 22nd from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the general area of East Main Street, State Street, Oak Street, Washington Avenue and Richmond Avenue .

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. These tests may result in temporary discoloration of water in that area.

As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.

This annual testing is essential to maintain the communities class III Insurance Service Office (ISO) public protection classification, and to assure that hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes.

Along with maintaining the fire rating the test monitors the health of the city’s water system, identifies weak areas in the system, removes material that settle in the hydrant and cleans out the lines. Checking each hydrant improves crew knowledge of hydrant locations.

If you have any questions, or should at anytime notice a hydrant in need of repair, please contact the fire department at 585-345-6375.