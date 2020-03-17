City Fire Department makes changes in operations and service in light of COVID-19

Press release:

In light of the current pandemic, the City of Batavia Fire Department has embraced the advice of the Genesee County Health Department and implemented a number of significant changes to our operational model and service delivery.

It is our intent and a concerted effort to assist in reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus).

Our service to the public remains our main mission. We are here to serve you and we must bring about these changes to ensure that we are able to continue to provide the highest levels of service during this most unsettling time.

As a result, the City of Batavia Fire Department has put into action the following safeguards effective immediately:

First and foremost, if you have an emergency call 9-1-1 immediately and the fire department will be dispatched to you as normal.

Fire Headquarters located at 18 Evans Street will be locked and secured at all times. Anyone requesting assistance or information can utilize the phone located in the front vestibule of the station, which will contact a member of our staff who will be able to assist you.

All outside activities hosted at the firehouse have been cancelled, as well as many of our internal programs.

We have adopted a revised EMS response model in an effort to protect our staff and our community. We continue to respond to all medical emergencies, however, the appearance along with patient contact of our staffing will be modified.

Firefighters will be practicing “social distancing” techniques as instructed by the County’s Health Department. Please understand that this is for your protection as well as that of fire department staffing.

Our community risk reduction programs, including car seat inspection and installations, commercial building inspections, EMT and CPR classes along with fire prevention and education have been suspended until further notice. However, this does not include our smoke detector installation and inspection program. Please call 585-345-6375 to schedule an appointment for fire department staffing to inspect, install or change batteries as normal.

If you are in need of a copy of a fire report please call 585-345-6375 before responding to the Station, you will be given directions on how to proceed with your request at that time.

If you would like to speak with a fire officer or the fire chief, we ask that you call 585-345-6375. Fire department staff will forward your call to the appropriate person. In the event that they are unable to assist you immediately, staff will obtain your information and someone will be in contact with you as soon as possible.

You, the public can help by following the recommendations of maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more between other people, frequently washing your hands, and self-monitoring for cold or flu like symptoms such as fever, cough or upper respiratory infections .

If you do have these symptoms, please tell your medical providers right away so they can assist you in the best ways possible. We ask that you consult the Genesee County Public Health Department website for additional information about the COVID-19 virus.

Lastly, these procedures have been implemented to ensure that we can adequately respond to emergencies and to help safeguard both the public and firefighters from accidental exposure to the virus.

As we move forward over the next several days and weeks, we value your patience and understanding as we work through these difficult days together. The fire officers and firefighters of the City of Batavia Fire Department will continue to deliver aid and assistance in any way possible to ensure that our community remains safe at all times.