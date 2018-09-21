City fire department will hold free car seat check at headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 29

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department today announced it will be participating in National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 23-29).

The Department will be conducting a “Free Car Seat Check” event on Saturday, Sept. 29, at its Headquarters at 18 Evans St. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to check car seats for proper installation, and educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the right car seat for their family, and install them properly in their vehicles.

Each year in New York almost 3,000 kids up to the age of 13 are treated at hospitals for injuries from a motor vehicle crash. Motor-vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury/death for children 1 through 12 years old. Most 'tweens (8-12 years old) seriously injured or killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts or wearing them correctly. 'Tweens are also more likely to get hurt in crashes when riding in the front seat.

Remember, the safest place for a child under the age of 13 is in the back seat properly restrained. Many death and injuries could be prevented if children were properly restrained in an appropriate child restraint.

Many Parents and guardians assume they know how to choose and use the correct child seat for their children, but sadly these restraints are frequently used incorrectly. In fact, three out of every four children are riding at an increased risk of injury because their car seats are not being used correctly.

The “Know for Sure if Your Child is in the Right Car Seat” campaign was developed by the National Highway Safety Administration and the National Ad Council to make sure all parents and caregivers properly secure their children in the best car restraint for their age and size and use these devices properly. This campaign is being promoted by the NYS Governors Traffic Safety Committee.

The City of Batavia Fire Department urges parents to follow National Highway Safety Administrations car seat recommendation that parents and caregivers keep children in their car seat for as long as possible according to manufacturer instructions before moving them up to the next type. For maximum safety, a parent or caregiver should have the car seat installation inspected by a Certified Safety Technician to ensure their kids are riding as safely as possible.

The City of Batavia Fire Department’s Car Seat Technicians are available 7 days a week by calling Fire Headquarters at (585) 345-6375 to schedule an appointment.