City fire hydrant flushing Monday: south of Main, east of Jackson

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Monday, Oct. 1, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the areas south of Main Street and east of Jackson Street.

Homes and businesses will be affected. These tests may result in temporary discoloration of water in the area. Please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water is discolored. If you experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.