City fire hydrant flushing Thursday: north of Main, east of Bank

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing hydrants from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, in the area north of Main Street and east of Bank Street.

Homes and businesses will be affected. These test may result in temporary discoloration of water in the area.

Please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water is discolored. If you experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for five minutes or until clear.