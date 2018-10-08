Local Matters

October 8, 2018 - 1:03pm

City fire hydrant flushing Tuesday: north of Main, west of Bank

posted by Billie Owens in hydrant flushing, news, batavia, city fire department.

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the areas north of Main Street and west of Bank Street.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.

For questions, please contact the City of Batavia Fire Department at (585) 345-6375.

