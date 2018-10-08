City fire hydrant flushing Tuesday: north of Main, west of Bank

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the areas north of Main Street and west of Bank Street.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.

For questions, please contact the City of Batavia Fire Department at (585) 345-6375.