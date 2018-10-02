Local Matters

October 2, 2018 - 12:43pm

City fire hydrant flushing Wednesday and Thursday: north of Main, east of Bank

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, city fire department, hydrant flushing.

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and Thursday, Oct. 4, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the area north of Main Street and east of Bank Street.

Homes and businesses will be affected. These tests may result in temporary discoloration of water in the area. Please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water is discolored. If you experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.

