City fire hydrant flushing Wednesday and Thursday: south of Main, west of Jackson

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will flushing hydrants on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and Thursday, Sept. 27, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the areas south of Main Street and west of Jackson Street.

Homes and businesses will be affected. These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in the area. Please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you experience a discoloration of you water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.