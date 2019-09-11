Local Matters

September 11, 2019 - 2:13pm

City fire hydrants to be flushed and tested next week south of Main, west of Jackson

posted by Billie Owens in city hydrant flushing, news, batavia.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 16-18, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the areas south of Main Street and west of Jackson Street.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area.

As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.

Upcoming

