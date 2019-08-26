City fire hydrants to be flushed and tested this week north of Main, West of Bank

From the City of Batavia Fire Department:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing / testing fire hydrants on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Wednesday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Aug. 29 from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the general area north of Main Street and west of Bank Street.

Homes and nearby businesses will be affected.

These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if yopur water appears discolored. If you do see discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.