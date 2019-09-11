City fire hydrants to be flushed and tested tomorrow and Friday north of Main, west of Bank

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing / testing fire hydrants on Thursday, Sept. 12th and Friday, Sept. 13th from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the general area North of Main Street and West of Bank Street.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored.

If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.