City Fire Prevention Coloring Contest is underway, deadline is Oct. 9

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department is sponsoring the seventh annual Fire Prevention Week Coloring Contest. This coloring contest is open to students from grades Kindergarten – 5.

“Our hope is to get the children to discuss fire safety with their teachers, other students and parents/guardians,” says City Fire Captain Greg Ireland.

Information has been distributed to City schools, but we want to include any City area home-schooled children as well. We encourage all eligible students to participate.

Copies of the official coloring page and contest rules can be picked up at City Fire Headquarters, 18 Evans St.

The 2019 Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12) theme is: “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and Practice your Escape.”

Additional information can be found at the Fire Prevention Week website here.

Any posters wishing to be entered need to be at the Fire Station on Evans Street no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Judging of the posters will take place Oct. 11th – 13th.

The winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City Fire Engine, and be invited to a special awards luncheon with their family held at the fire station. Second- and third-place finishers in each group will also be invited to the fire station awards luncheon.

The best of luck to the students!

Full rules are available at the City of Batavia Fire Department or by contacting us via email.