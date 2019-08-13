City fire to flush hydrants this week south of Main and west of Jackson

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants In the areas south of Main Street and west of Jackson Street on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 14 and 15, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 16, from approximately 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected.

This may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.