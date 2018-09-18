City fire to flush hydrants Thursday north of West Main Street and west of Bank Street

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Thursday, Sept. 20, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the areas north of West Main Street and west of Bank Street. Homes and businesses nearby will be affected.

These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored.If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.

For questions, please contact the City of Batavia Fire Department at 345-6375.