City fire to flush some hydrants Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing / testing fire hydrants on Wednesday, Oct. 30th, Thursday, Oct. 31st, and Friday, Nov. 1st from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the general area of north of Main Street, west of Bank Street and south of Main Street, east of Jackson Street.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected.

These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.