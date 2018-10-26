Local Matters

October 26, 2018 - 3:08pm

City firefighters announce winners of 2018 Fire Prevention Coloring Contest

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, batavia, fire prevention contest.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Fighters are proud to announce the winners of our sixth Annual Fire Prevention Contest. With more than 400 artwork entries from Batavia Schools, this contest was very difficult to judge.

The theme was: “LOOK. LISTEN. LEARN. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

Congratulations to the following winners:

Grade K-1:

First Place -- Adam Laska -- St. Joseph School, Ms. Zambito, 1st grade

Second Place -- Savannah Conrad – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Case, kindergarten

Third Place -- Elliana Fava -- St. Joseph School, Ms. Zambito, 1st grade

Honorable Mention -- Ella Thaine -- S.t Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, 1st grade

Grade 2-3:

First Place -- Lillian McClellan -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, 3rd grade

Second Place -- Abilene Foss -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Clattenburg, 3rd grade

Third Place -- Leo Russell – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Dobbertin, 3rd grade

Honorable Mention -- Olivia Bezon – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Starowitz, 2nd grade
 
Grade 4-5:
 
First Place -- Celes Paratore -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, 5th grade
 
Second Place -- Libby Grazioplene – Batavia Middle School, Mrs. Leone, 5th grade
 
Third Place -- Sinciera Jackson – Batavia Middle School
 
Honorable Mention -- Sophie Koladzinski – Batavia Middle School
 
The first-place winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City Fire Engine, dates TBA.
 
An awards luncheon will be held this Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m. at the Fire Station on Evans Street for all the winners listed above. These students and their families are encouraged to attend.
 
Thank you to all the teachers and students who participated in this year’s contest and congratulations to our winners!

blue button