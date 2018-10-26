City firefighters announce winners of 2018 Fire Prevention Coloring Contest
Press release:
The City of Batavia Fire Fighters are proud to announce the winners of our sixth Annual Fire Prevention Contest. With more than 400 artwork entries from Batavia Schools, this contest was very difficult to judge.
The theme was: “LOOK. LISTEN. LEARN. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”
Congratulations to the following winners:
Grade K-1:
First Place -- Adam Laska -- St. Joseph School, Ms. Zambito, 1st grade
Second Place -- Savannah Conrad – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Case, kindergarten
Third Place -- Elliana Fava -- St. Joseph School, Ms. Zambito, 1st grade
Honorable Mention -- Ella Thaine -- S.t Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, 1st grade
Grade 2-3:
First Place -- Lillian McClellan -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, 3rd grade
Second Place -- Abilene Foss -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Clattenburg, 3rd grade
Third Place -- Leo Russell – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Dobbertin, 3rd grade
