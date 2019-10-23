Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 23, 2019 - 11:22am

City firefighters announce winners of annual Fire Prevention Coloring Contest

posted by Billie Owens in city of batavia fire department, annual Fire Prevention Coloring Contest, news.

Press release:

The City of Batavia firefighters are proud to announce the winners of their seventh Annual Fire Prevention Coloring Contest. With hundreds of entries from Batavia Schools, this contest was very difficult to judge.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Grade K-1

First Place: Kylie Lutey -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Case, Kindergarten

Second Place: Blaire Beachel – St Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade 

Third Place: Lyla McClellan -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, First Grade

Honorable Mention: Nolan Rogers – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade

Grade 2-3

First Place: Harper Ferris -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Clattenburg, Third Grade

Second Place: Olivia Gillard – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Brown/Mrs. Loney, Third Grade

Third Place: Jose Osiotaylor – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Dobbertin, Third Grade

Honorable Mention: Madelyn DeMena – John Kennedy School, Miss Tretter, Third Grade

Grade 4-5

First Place: Gretchen Weicher -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade

Second Place: Grace Allen – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fischer, Fourth Grade

Third Place: Paige Austin – St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade

Honorable Mention: Harmony Warner – John Kennedy School, Miss Carpenter, Fourth Grade

Honorable Mention: Azaria Burnett – Batavia Middle School, Mrs. Korzelius, Fifth Grade

**********************

The first-place winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City Fire engine, dates TBA.

An awards luncheon will be held this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Fire Station on Evans Street for all First-, Second- and Third-place winners and and Honorable Mention winners. These students and their families are encouraged to attend.

Thank you to all the teachers and students who participated in this year’s contest and Congratulations to our winners!

Greg Ireland
Captain / Fire Prevention Officer City of Batavia Firefighters

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button