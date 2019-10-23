City firefighters announce winners of annual Fire Prevention Coloring Contest
Press release:
The City of Batavia firefighters are proud to announce the winners of their seventh Annual Fire Prevention Coloring Contest. With hundreds of entries from Batavia Schools, this contest was very difficult to judge.
Congratulations to the following winners:
Grade K-1
First Place: Kylie Lutey -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Case, Kindergarten
Second Place: Blaire Beachel – St Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade
Third Place: Lyla McClellan -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, First Grade
Honorable Mention: Nolan Rogers – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade
Grade 2-3
First Place: Harper Ferris -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Clattenburg, Third Grade
Second Place: Olivia Gillard – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Brown/Mrs. Loney, Third Grade
Third Place: Jose Osiotaylor – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Dobbertin, Third Grade
Honorable Mention: Madelyn DeMena – John Kennedy School, Miss Tretter, Third Grade
Grade 4-5
First Place: Gretchen Weicher -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade
Second Place: Grace Allen – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fischer, Fourth Grade
Third Place: Paige Austin – St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade
Honorable Mention: Harmony Warner – John Kennedy School, Miss Carpenter, Fourth Grade
Honorable Mention: Azaria Burnett – Batavia Middle School, Mrs. Korzelius, Fifth Grade
**********************
The first-place winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City Fire engine, dates TBA.
An awards luncheon will be held this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Fire Station on Evans Street for all First-, Second- and Third-place winners and and Honorable Mention winners. These students and their families are encouraged to attend.
Thank you to all the teachers and students who participated in this year’s contest and Congratulations to our winners!
Greg Ireland
Captain / Fire Prevention Officer City of Batavia Firefighters