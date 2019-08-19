City flushing hydrants this week south of East Main and east of Jackson streets

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing / testing fire hydrants today, Aug. 19th and Tuesday, Aug. 20th and Wednesday, Aug. 21st from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the general area of south of East Main Street and east of Jackson Street.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected.

These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.