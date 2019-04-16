City Historic Preservation Commission needs to fill two vacancies

Press release:

The City of Batavia Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) needs to fill two vacancies and is looking for a few good architects (we really need those!), historic district residents (and these!), historians, or volunteers who have significant interest in the commitment to historic preservation.

If this sounds like you, and you are a City resident, submit your application today!

The HPC works toward the protection, enhancement, and perpetuation of landmarks and historic districts in the City of Batavia. For about an hour a month you can help preserve our historic community.

Volunteer today to see the difference you can make! Applications are available at the City Clerk’s office or online at www.batavianewyork.com in the documents section of the Citizen Action Center.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact City Clerk Heidi J. Parker:

Office of the City Clerk

One Batavia City Centre

Batavia, NY 14020

Phone: (585) 345-6305, opt. 5, opt. 1

Fax: (585) 343-9221

E-mail: [email protected]