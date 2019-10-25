City is looking to fill seats on several boards and commissions

Press release:

The City of Batavia is looking for residents of the City of Batavia to fill seats on various boards and committees. There are several openings on boards and committees within the City of Batavia, and the city manager is seeking interested candidates to join these decision-making and advisory bodies.

“If you are interested in our community and want to be a part of the future of Batavia, we encourage you to sign up and volunteer for a committee or board,” said Martin Moore, Ph.D., City of Batavia manager. “The work our committees and boards perform help our City to be a better place to live, work and play.”

Signing up for boards and committees is a great way to help the community and to develop your personal leadership skills. Volunteering will also build your personal self-confidence and skill set in team building.

“City Council is asking for help shaping the future of our City,” said Eugene Jankowski, City of Batavia Council president. “A way to do that is to volunteer to serve on one of our committees. We know your time is valuable and your input is always appreciated.”

Current openings include:

Board of Assessment Review

Positions with the BAR are available for volunteers. These members will preside over grievance day and hear formal grievance complaints from businesses and residents of the city regarding their assessments.

Community Garden

Members of the Community Garden meet to plan activities related to the upkeep and maintenance of the community garden.

Historic Preservation Commission

The Historic Preservation Commission is responsible for the protection, enhancement and perpetuation of landmarks and historic districts.

Youth Board

The Youth Board provides leadership development programs for youth, increases youth outcomes by providing a variety of programs, services and activities.

Zoning Board of Appeals

Hear appeals when a person believes a variance should be made for their property.

Applicants must be residents of the City of Batavia. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office or online here.