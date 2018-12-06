Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 6, 2018 - 3:38pm

City leaf collection has ended, yard waste station remains open through Dec. 12

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, yard waste, news.

Press release:

City leaf collection has concluded for the year. We are extending the yard waste station operation through Wednesday, Dec. 12th, for any resident who still has leaves they would like to dispose of.

The hours of operation 11a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, with the last day for the season being Dec. 12.

The entrance to the Yard Waste Station is signed and located at the curve on Law Street.

The yard waste station will reopen next season on April 15th.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button