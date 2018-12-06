City leaf collection has ended, yard waste station remains open through Dec. 12

Press release:

City leaf collection has concluded for the year. We are extending the yard waste station operation through Wednesday, Dec. 12th, for any resident who still has leaves they would like to dispose of.

The hours of operation 11a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, with the last day for the season being Dec. 12.

The entrance to the Yard Waste Station is signed and located at the curve on Law Street.

The yard waste station will reopen next season on April 15th.