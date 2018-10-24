City leaf collection is Oct. 29 through Nov. 30

Residents of the following streets can rake leaves to the parkway, but do not place in the street; these streets are Clinton Street, Oak Street, Main Street (including East and West Main Street), Pearl Street, South Main Street (between Oak Street and Walnut Street),Walnut Street, Richmond Ave (between Oak Street and Prospect Avenue). If your street has a route number (i.e. Route 5, Route 33, Route 63 and Route 98), then please keep leaves out of the roadway.

All other streets are asked to rake leaves close to the curb line, taking care not to block storm drainage structures/catch basins or not to block travel-way of streets.

Leaf operations typically have one crew on the Northside working from Grandview Terrace moving west, north of Main Street, and a second crew on the Southside beginning on River Street moving East in areas South of Main Street. A third crew will work using a vacuum along main roads and numbered routes. It takes about two weeks to go through the entire city.

Any resident with leaves can also bring them to the yard waste station until it closes for the season on Dec. 8. Beginning Nov. 5, the Yard Waste Station hours will be adjusted to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Yard Waste Station is closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, for Thanksgiving.

Important Information About Leaf Collection:

 Leaf piles must be clear of sticks and other debris;

 Leaf piles must be clear of all animal waste – if animal waste is found in the piles, they will not be picked up;

 Grass clippings, flower pottings, branches, pumpkins cannot be picked up and residents may bring those items to the Yard Waste Station on Law Street (which will be open through Dec. 8);

 Leaves should not block traffic;

 Leaves should not be piled near intersection corners. This causes sight issues for motorists/bicyclists/pedestrians;

 Keep leaf piles clear of drainage ways and catch basins. Blocked drainage leads to localized flooding;

 Leaves should not be piled around mailboxes, power poles, fences, fire hydrants or other obstacles.  Do not park on leaf piles. The heat from a vehicle exhaust system could start a fire;

 Do not wait to get your leaves out. We will normally collect leaves twice within the month of leaf collection;

 If it is snowing, we plow first. If it continues to snow, then leaf operations will be suspended;

 There is no leaf pickup in the spring.