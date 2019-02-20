Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 20, 2019 - 2:05pm

City of Batavia issues 2019 list of licensed plumbers

posted by Billie Owens in licensed plumbers, batavia, news, business.

Press release:

The following is the City of Batavia Bureau of Inspection's list of plumbers who have obtained their 2019 Plumbing Renewal License to do plumbing in the City of Batavia.

  • Arthur Allen, 2927 Main St., Leicester, NY 14481
  • Richard Biegasiewicz, 2 Burke Drive, Batavia, NY 14020, 344-0051
  • Jason Brownlie, 100 Nassau St., Rochester, NY 14605, 325-1290
  • Anthony Cellino 631 Bullis Road, Elma, NY 14059, 716-683-5874
  • Henry H. Cook Inc., 3508 Rose Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 345-0915 or 762-8064
  • Christopher Cook 3508 Rose Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 345-0915 or 762-8064
  • James J. DeWald, 300 Colvin Woods Pkwy., Tonawanda, NY 14150, (716) 832-1940
  • JW Danforth, 300 Colvin Woods Pkwy., Tonawanda, NY 14150, (716) 832-1940
  • Diegelman Plumbing LLC, 4995 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY 14020, 356-3438
  • Michael Dollendorf, 140 Cooper Ave., Tonawanda, NY 44150, (716) 873-5000
  • James Ficarella, 19 Warren St., Batavia, NY 14020, 409-5256
  • Timothy Fortin, 11215 Genesee St., Alden, NY 14004
  • Joseph Grasso, 2690 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, NY 14172
  • Ricky Hale, 28 Swan St., Batavia, NY 14020 343-3805
  • Warren Herdic, 5769 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-913-5721
  • Daniel Johnston, P.O. Box 533, Batavia, NY 14021
  • Matthew Kandefer, 2215 Broadway Buffalo, NY 14212, 716-893-8376
  • Richard Lovria, 150 Ross St., Batavia, NY 14020, 343-4852
  • Michael Mager, 8939 Alexander Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 343-2678
  • Robert Marvin, Tradestar Mechanical, 764 Flower City Park, Rochester, NY 14615
  • Patrick McBride, 6110 Lake Ave. Wolcott, NY 15490
  • Carl McQuillen, 8171 E. Main Road, Le Roy, NY 14482, 768-2322
  • Fredrick Mruczek, 1 Valle Drive, Batavia, NY 14020
  • Thomas Mruczek, 3 Valle Drive, Batavia, NY 14020
  • Dave Muskopf, 3198 Union Road, Orchard Park, NY 14227, 716-681-6997
  • Mark Napoleon, 44 Morrow Ave., Batavia, NY 14020, 409-9961
  • William Penepent, 7182 Kenyon Ave., Basom, NY 14013, 762-8687
  • David Pero, Charles R. Pero & Sons, 121 Trumbull Pkwy., Batavia, NY 14020, 343-7011
  • John Pestillo, 8486 Seven Springs Road, Batavia, NY 14020
  • Erich K. Postler, 615 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620, 546-7450
  • Alfred Rosemark, 27 West Ave., Elba, NY 14058, 757-9291
  • David Salway, 7100 Quinlan Road, Le Roy, NY 14482
  • Gabriel Sepi Jr., 25 Ganson Ave., Batavia, NY 14020
  • Walter Szczesny, 24 Wood St., Batavia, NY 14020, 345-1697
  • Mark Taylor, 8734 Stahley Road, East Amherst, NY 14051, 716-913-2023
  • Larry W. Toal, 3670 S. Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 344-3839
  • Ryan Toal, 3670 S. Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 344-3839
  • Joel Tucciarone, 202 Roosevelt St., Tonawanda, NY 14150, 716-696-6122
  • Francis Willett, 180 Genesee St., Corfu, NY 14036

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button