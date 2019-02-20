February 20, 2019 - 2:05pm
City of Batavia issues 2019 list of licensed plumbers
Press release:
The following is the City of Batavia Bureau of Inspection's list of plumbers who have obtained their 2019 Plumbing Renewal License to do plumbing in the City of Batavia.
- Arthur Allen, 2927 Main St., Leicester, NY 14481
- Richard Biegasiewicz, 2 Burke Drive, Batavia, NY 14020, 344-0051
- Jason Brownlie, 100 Nassau St., Rochester, NY 14605, 325-1290
- Anthony Cellino 631 Bullis Road, Elma, NY 14059, 716-683-5874
- Henry H. Cook Inc., 3508 Rose Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 345-0915 or 762-8064
- Christopher Cook 3508 Rose Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 345-0915 or 762-8064
- James J. DeWald, 300 Colvin Woods Pkwy., Tonawanda, NY 14150, (716) 832-1940
- JW Danforth, 300 Colvin Woods Pkwy., Tonawanda, NY 14150, (716) 832-1940
- Diegelman Plumbing LLC, 4995 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY 14020, 356-3438
- Michael Dollendorf, 140 Cooper Ave., Tonawanda, NY 44150, (716) 873-5000
- James Ficarella, 19 Warren St., Batavia, NY 14020, 409-5256
- Timothy Fortin, 11215 Genesee St., Alden, NY 14004
- Joseph Grasso, 2690 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, NY 14172
- Ricky Hale, 28 Swan St., Batavia, NY 14020 343-3805
- Warren Herdic, 5769 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-913-5721
- Daniel Johnston, P.O. Box 533, Batavia, NY 14021
- Matthew Kandefer, 2215 Broadway Buffalo, NY 14212, 716-893-8376
- Richard Lovria, 150 Ross St., Batavia, NY 14020, 343-4852
- Michael Mager, 8939 Alexander Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 343-2678
- Robert Marvin, Tradestar Mechanical, 764 Flower City Park, Rochester, NY 14615
- Patrick McBride, 6110 Lake Ave. Wolcott, NY 15490
- Carl McQuillen, 8171 E. Main Road, Le Roy, NY 14482, 768-2322
- Fredrick Mruczek, 1 Valle Drive, Batavia, NY 14020
- Thomas Mruczek, 3 Valle Drive, Batavia, NY 14020
- Dave Muskopf, 3198 Union Road, Orchard Park, NY 14227, 716-681-6997
- Mark Napoleon, 44 Morrow Ave., Batavia, NY 14020, 409-9961
- William Penepent, 7182 Kenyon Ave., Basom, NY 14013, 762-8687
- David Pero, Charles R. Pero & Sons, 121 Trumbull Pkwy., Batavia, NY 14020, 343-7011
- John Pestillo, 8486 Seven Springs Road, Batavia, NY 14020
- Erich K. Postler, 615 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620, 546-7450
- Alfred Rosemark, 27 West Ave., Elba, NY 14058, 757-9291
- David Salway, 7100 Quinlan Road, Le Roy, NY 14482
- Gabriel Sepi Jr., 25 Ganson Ave., Batavia, NY 14020
- Walter Szczesny, 24 Wood St., Batavia, NY 14020, 345-1697
- Mark Taylor, 8734 Stahley Road, East Amherst, NY 14051, 716-913-2023
- Larry W. Toal, 3670 S. Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 344-3839
- Ryan Toal, 3670 S. Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020, 344-3839
- Joel Tucciarone, 202 Roosevelt St., Tonawanda, NY 14150, 716-696-6122
- Francis Willett, 180 Genesee St., Corfu, NY 14036
