City PD arrests six people for Thursday night brawl at Hutchins and Lewis
From the City of Batavia Police Department:
On June 18 at approximately 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Hutchins Place and Lewis Place for a large disturbance.
Upon arrival, patrols found several individuals fighting, with numerous different fights taking place. Some of the suspects had weapons such as knives, tasers, and bats and were allegedly threatening individuals with those items. Other suspects were allegedly throwing rocks at people and vehicles in the area.
After several minutes, officers were able to get the situation under control. No injuries were reported but two vehicles were damaged.
A thorough investigation was conducted and concluded that the incident began over fireworks being thrown at one of the damaged vehicles and a residence. The parties involved have had previous issues with one another.
The Batavia Police Department arrested the following individuals:
- Eric McGill, 37, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, one count (PL 265.02-1) – criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (a Class D felony);
- Delonta Curry, 19, of Warner Street, Rochester, one count (PL 265.01-2) – criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (a Class A misdemeanor); one count (PL 240.05) – riot in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor);
- Hezekiah Burch, 18, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, one count (PL 145.00-1) – criminal mischief in the fourth degree (Class A misdemeanor); one count (PL 240.05) -- riot in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor);
- Louis Mercado, 32, Lewis Place, Batavia, one count (PL 145.05-2) – criminal mischief in the third degree (a Class E felony); one count (PL 240.05) – riot in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor);
- Jasmine Ryder, 34, Lewis Place, Batavia, one count (PL 240.05) – riot in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor);
- Lance Mercado Sr., 30, Lewis Place, Batavia, one count (PL 240.05) riot in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor).