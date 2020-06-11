City Planning and Development Committee to consider two projects, public input solicited

Public Notice

Though the City of Batavia Planning and Development Committee will be holding its June meeting, as per executive orders regarding COVID-19, face-to-face public hearings are still not allowed . It meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

Here a PDF link of the agenda.

Any person wishing to comment on the following proposals, should submit an email to: [email protected], or call (585) 345-6327 prior to June 16. Comments may also be placed in the drop box hanging on the wall to the right of the outside doors at City Hall.

DePaul Apartments -- 555 E. Main St., Paul Schreiner, PE, agent for DePaul Apartments – Special Use Permit for the construction of a 20,100-square-foot, two story, 20 dwelling-unit addition to an existing 49,786-square-foot 42 dwelling-unit “large-scale multifamily development” building. Clinton Gardens Subdivision -- 387 Garden Drive Rear, Robert Pidanick, senior project manager for Nussbaumer & Clarke – Major subdivision of this property into six separate parcels.

For questions, please call the Bureau of Inspection at (585) 345-6345.