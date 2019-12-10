City police reminds residents to lock their vehicles -- holiday upswing in reports of larcenies

From the City of Batavia Police Department:

The Batavia Police Department has received multiple complaints of vehicle thefts, and larcenies from vehicles over the past couple weeks.

With the Holidays upon us, the Batavia Police Department would like to remind our citizens:

Lock your doors/vehicles;

Do not leave important items in your vehicle (wallets, presents, IDs, money, etc.);

Don’t leave your keys in your vehicle when you’re not using it;

Don’t “run in quick” and leave your keys in the ignition with the vehicle running -- It’s Illegal!

If you are taking your vehicle to the mechanic after hours, make sure they have a secure “Drop Box” for your keys;

Be aware of NYS VTL - 1210; Unattended motor vehicle: (a) No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the vehicle…”

The Batavia Police Department can be reached at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345- 6370 or online here.