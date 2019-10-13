Local Matters

October 13, 2019 - 9:57pm

City Republican Committee hosts meeting at Richmond library with GOP ward council members Oct. 24

city of batavia republican committee, city council election, news.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Republican Committee is sponsoring a Meet with Your Republican Ward Councilpersons for our City residents.

The meeting will take place at the Richmond Memorial Library in the downstairs Wilbur Room from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24th.

All City residents are invited to attend. The purpose of the meeting is to listen to and discuss your concerns and comments. 

Attendees will include Councilperson Paul Viele (Ward 1), Councilperson Patti Pacino (Ward 2), Councilperson John Canale (Ward 3), Councilperson Al McGinnis (Ward 4), and Councilperson Kathy Briggs (Ward 5).

Please take advantage of this opportunity to meet and have a conversation with your local representatives.

Upcoming

