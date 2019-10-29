City residents wanted to serve on Deer Committee to devise management plan

Press release:

The City of Batavia is looking for residents of the City of Batavia to fill seats on the Deer Committee.

The City of Batavia and City Manager Martin Moore, Ph.D., are seeking interested candidates to join this committee in an effort to develop a workable deer management plan to mitigate the deer issue in the City.

“We expect the work of this committee to take about six (6) months,” Moore said. “Once the deer management plan is completed, it will be presented to the City Council, and ultimately New York State for approval, in order to further our mitigation efforts.”

Applicants must be residents of the City of Batavia. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office or online here.