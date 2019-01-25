Local Matters

January 25, 2019 - 2:29pm

City seeks nominees for 2018 Recognition Awards, deadline is March 8

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, Announcements, 2018 recognition awards.

Press release:

The City of Batavia is currently seeking nominations for the following 2018 Recognition Awards:

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

An outstanding individual in the community that demonstrates excellence in volunteerism. This individual goes above and beyond normal responsibilities creating a lasting and beneficial impact.

HOMEOWNER OF THE YEAR

An engaged resident who has given extra effort to go above and beyond in maintaining their home and enhance their neighborhood.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

A business that has demonstrated community involvement and represents entrepreneurial spirit while providing exceptional customer service, professionalism and integrity.

NOT-FOR-PROFIT/SERVICE ORGANIZATION

Providing service to the people of the City by demonstrating commitment in improving quality of life throughout the community.

***************

If you know of someone that you would like to nominate please complete the nomination form and submit to Lisa Casey by Friday, March 8.

The awards will be presented by City Council at a future City Council Meeting.

Nomination forms available by the following:

Mail nominations to: Lisa Casey, City of Batavia, One Batavia City Centre, Batavia, NY 14020.

Fax nominations to (585) 343-8182.

