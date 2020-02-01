Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 1, 2020 - 1:40pm

City Sixth Ward meeting on Crime Task Force and public safety is Tuesday at City Hall

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, batavia, crime task force, Sixth Ward.

Press release:

There will be a Sixth Ward meeting held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4th in the Council Board Room on the second floor of City Hall.

Council Member Rose Mary Christian would like to discuss progress of the Crime Task Force and opportunities to organize a neighborhood group to design and improve residents' safety.   

Martin D. Moore, Ph.D., City Manager

Calendar

February 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button