February 1, 2020 - 1:40pm
City Sixth Ward meeting on Crime Task Force and public safety is Tuesday at City Hall
posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, batavia, crime task force, Sixth Ward.
Press release:
There will be a Sixth Ward meeting held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4th in the Council Board Room on the second floor of City Hall.
Council Member Rose Mary Christian would like to discuss progress of the Crime Task Force and opportunities to organize a neighborhood group to design and improve residents' safety.
Martin D. Moore, Ph.D., City Manager