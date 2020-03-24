City suspends overnight parking rules, takes extra precautions for safety

Press release:

Effective Sunday, March 22, enforcement of overnight parking regulations in the City of Batavia were suspended until further notice. Overnight parking will be allowed to accommodate families and residents impacted by COVID-19.

We encourage residents who can still use their driveways for parking to do so, however we do not want to penalize families that might have extra vehicles at their residence at this time.

Please continue to lock your vehicle and always remove valuables to prevent theft.

In the event of an emergency, or your vehicle is blocking work for the Department of Public Works (i.e. snowplowing, water main break, etc.), you will be asked to move the vehicle or it may be towed.

All other parking regulations such as blocking a fire hydrant, parking in a fire lane or parking in a handicap zone will be strictly enforced.

Also effective Sunday, March 22, City of Batavia Police officers will not provide courtesy unlock of vehicles, unless there are exigent circumstances such as a child or pet locked inside.

Furthermore, Batavia Police officers will begin to take enhanced extra precautions when responding to calls for service.

Callers to dispatch will need to answer screening questions to better aid in appropriate response from emergency personnel. City of Batavia Police Officers and other emergency personnel may wear respirator masks, protective gloves, clear safety glasses and other personal protective equipment when answering calls.

These measures will ensure the safety of the community and first responders so that they can continue to serve residents in the best capacity possible.

Anyone with signs or symptoms consistent with the CDC guidelines for coronavirus should inform dispatchers, officers, and emergency personnel as soon as practicable.

If you have any questions about these measures please feel free to contact Police Chief Shawn Heubusch at [email protected].

Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we all work together to keep Batavia safe.