September 9, 2019 - 11:53am
City workers repairing water main break at 40 Pearl St.
From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:
The City of Batavia Water Deptartment is on location of a water main break in front of 40 Pearl St.
The water has been turned off from 40 Pearl St. to the City line.
We appreciate your understanding while this repair is made. City crews will make every attempt to restore water as soon as possible.