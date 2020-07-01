July 1, 2020 - 12:42pm
City Yard Waste Station will be closed this Friday and Saturday for Independence Day
posted by Billie Owens in news, City of Batavia Yard Waste Station, Independence Day.
Press release:
The City Yard Waste Station will be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th.
Hours will resume the following week:
- Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Saturday 12 - 6 p.m.
- Sunday & Holidays: CLOSED
City residents are requested to bring all yard waste material (grass, leaves and limbs) to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curbside pickup of these materials.
No tree stumps, no building materials or other debris will be accepted.
Use Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station.