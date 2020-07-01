City Yard Waste Station will be closed this Friday and Saturday for Independence Day

Press release:

The City Yard Waste Station will be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th.

Hours will resume the following week:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday 12 - 6 p.m.

Sunday & Holidays: CLOSED

City residents are requested to bring all yard waste material (grass, leaves and limbs) to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curbside pickup of these materials.