City's Bureau of Maintenance announces road closures next week for resurfacing

Clinton Park, Fordham Drive, Eugene Street and Holmes Avenue will have road closures to all through traffic on Tuesday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the installation of an intermediate reinforced pavement layer.

On Thursday, June 13 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. these streets will be closed to all through traffic for the installation of the wearing surface layer.

Residents of Clinton Park, Fordham Drive, Eugene Street and Holmes Avenue will be able to access their properties but may experience delays as paving operations progress up and down the streets.

All residents within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the day.

This is weather dependent work. If work is postponed it shall progress next work day. Please, plan accordingly and contact the Bureau of Maintenance with any questions. Thank you for your cooperation in advance.