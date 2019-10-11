From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

Citywide leaf collection begins Oct. 21 and continues until Nov. 22.

Residents of the following streets can rake leaves to the parkway, but do not place in the street; these streets are Clinton Street, Oak Street, Main Street (including East and West Main streets), Pearl Street, South Main Street (between Oak and Walnut streets), Walnut Street, Richmond Avenue (between Oak Street and Prospect Avenue).

If your street has a route number (i.e. Route 5, Route 33, Route 63 and Route 98), then please keep leaves out of the roadway.

All other streets are asked to rake leaves close to the curb line, taking care not to block storm drainage structures/catch basins or not to block travel-way of streets.

Leaf operations typically have one crew on the Northside working from Grandview Terrace moving west, north of Main Street, and a second crew on the Southside beginning on River Street moving east in areas south of Main Street. A third crew will work using a vacuum along main roads and numbered routes. It takes about two weeks to go through the entire city.

Any resident with leaves can also bring them to the yard waste station until it closes for the season on Dec. 14. Beginning Nov. 4, the Yard Waste Station hours will be adjusted to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Yard Waste Station is closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT LEAF COLLECTION: