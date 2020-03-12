March 12, 2020 - 2:01pm
Closures and cancellations intended to reduce novel coronavirus exposure risk
posted by Billie Owens in health, COVID-19, Novel CoronaVirus, news.
Closures and cancellations announced March 12 as precautionary measures to prevent the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19):
-
This weekend's Batavia Indoor Soccer Tournament, March 14th and 15th, is cancelled according to Jim Dillon.
-
The New York State Public High School Athletic Assocation winter regional and state championships will be postponed indefinitely.
-
Takeout only for Lenten Fish Fries on Fridays at St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia -- no dining in for remainder of Lenten season (through April 3).
- Le Roy Village Green takes the threat of COVID-19 very seriously and has been taking proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of our residents and staff. We are following the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and Centers of Medicaid and Medicare and our Local Health Department and have implemented visitor restrictions and screens for staff and essential visitors. It is essential that anyone who potentially carries the virus does not enter our facility. Our commitment is to protect our residents and employees to keep them safe and healthy.
- Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation has banned visiting through 3-25-2020.
- Genesee Community College cancelled today's Tech Wars; Classes will not be held on March 16th, 17th, or 18th; Classes will resume via remote delivery on Thursday, March 19th, and continue through the end of the semester.
- Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. has suspended all inmate visitation at the Genesee County Jail, effective Friday, March 13, until further notice.
- The Alabama-Oakfield Senior Lunch Group – "We’ve Only Just Begun" – has canceled monthly meetings until further notice. The scheduled April 27th bus trip to Orleans County is also cancelled.
NOTE: If your group or agency is canceling or postponing an event, email [email protected]. We'll compile a list, post it, and keep it updated.