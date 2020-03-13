Closures, cancellations and postponements intended to reduce novel coronavirus exposure risk

Closures, cancellations and postponements announced March 13 as precautionary measures to prevent the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has postponed its seventh annual Home Show due to Governor Cuomo’s coronavirus ban on gatherings of 500 or more people. The Home Show was scheduled for April 3-5 at the Falleti Ice Arena. The Chamber plans to hold the show later this year, at a time when the pandemic ban is lifted. “The purpose of our Home Show has always been to put our area businesses in front of as many potential customers as possible,” said Chamber President Tom Turnbull. “We are trying hard to come up with ways to do just that during these extraordinary times.”

​Museum Quilt Guild is cancelling its March 21 meeting and Community Service Day. This is normally held at the Batavia VA Center in the auditorium.

The Volunteers for Animals Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraising dinner at Notre Dame High School scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Batavia City School District Foundation Inc. is postponing its debut Alumni Pep Rally that was scehduled for March 29 at Eli Fish Brewing Co. A new date will be determined in the future.