Coach Fazio offers two camps this summer: girls softball, and girls and boys tennis

Press release:

Batavia Varsity Softball and Varsity Girls Tennis Coach Jim Fazio will be offering two camps this summer.

The softball camp is open to girls ages 9-16 from any town on July 8th-10th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Batavia High School Varsity field. Rain dates are July 11th and 12th.

Batavia Varsity Assistant and Athletes Edge Head Coach Brian Mruzcek, Batavia Pitching Coach Kevin Walkowski, JV Coach Jamie Masters, Batavia Stingers Coach Stan Kaus and some current varsity players will be camp instructors.

Fundamentals of pitching, hitting, throwing, and fielding will be drilled daily. Those taking part in pitching lessons must provide a catcher.

The tennis camp will be held at the Batavia High School tennis courts on July 22nd-24th from 1-4 p.m., with rain dates July 25th and 26th.

Alyssa Tretter, Batavia Modified A coach, and some current Varsity players will be camp instructors.

Boys and girls entering grades 3-9 in the fall from any town are welcome to attend. Fundamentals of tennis will be taught daily.

Cost of each camp is $50 and includes a dry fit T-shirt. Multiple kids from the same family will cost $40.

For more information and a camp brochure please contact Jim Fazio at 585-356-0901 or at [email protected]