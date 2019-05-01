Committee backing Durin Rogers invites public to coffee and conversation with candidate

Submitted photo and press release:

The Committee to Elect Judge Rogers invites the public to come meet with Batavia City Court Judge Durin Rogers for coffee and a conversation on May 16 at the Holland Land Office from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and on May 25 at the Richmond Memorial Library from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

This is a great opportunity for the residents of Batavia to learn more about the job of Batavia City Court Judge, answer questions about the election process and get to know the candidate.

“I hope to share more about what the Batavia City Court does on a day-to-day basis, what my job entails, and connect with residents from our community,” Judge Rogers said. “A casual conversation over a cup of coffee is a great way to accomplish that. I hope to see everyone there!”

(Durin Rogers is seeking election as permanent Batavia City Court Judge, a post currently held by Robert Balbick, who will be retiring. The other candidate is Benjamin Bonarigo.)