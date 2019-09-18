Local Matters

September 18, 2019 - 2:07pm

Community Action says children's clothing and winter wear are urgently needed

posted by Billie Owens in community action of orleans and genesee, charity, batavia, news.

Press release:

Don’t know where to donate those still like news clothes you or your children have grown out of? Community Action of Orleans & Genesee gladly accepts your new and gently used clothing.

With a new school year started, and cold weather just around the corner, we are in need of warm-weather clothing and winter coats. Children’s clothing and coats of all sizes are especially needed.  

Please donate your gently used items to us, to be given to a child or adult in need.  

We happily accept clean items without stains or holes, please no broken zippers. We also accept sneakers, shoes, and boots in good condition.  

Please drop donations off at 5073 Clinton Street Road in Batavia Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

Receipts given for tax purposes.

Please call 585-343-7798 with any questions.

Thank you for your caring and consideration of our community in need.

