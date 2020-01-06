Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo accepting Letters of Intent for grants through Feb. 4

Press release:

The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is now accepting Letters of Intent for its 2020 competitive grant process through 4 p.m. Feb. 3.

Interested organizations should read the detailed guidelines/additional information before submitting a Letter of Intent. A link to the guidelines can be found here.

LOI proposals must address at least one of the Solutions listed under the Community Foundation’s four community goals. The Solutions are listed on the webpage and the goals are listed below:

Improve educational achievement and workforce readiness for residents living in low-income households;

Increase racial/ethnic equity;

Protect and restore significant environmental resources and promote equitable access;

Strengthen the region as a center for architecture, arts and culture.

Additionally, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in or serving one of the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming).

In 2019, the Community Foundation awarded more than $500,000 to 28 Western New York nonprofit organizations through the competitive grants process. The Community Foundation is home to more than 900 named funds, totaling over $500 million in assets and is one of the region’s largest grantmakers.