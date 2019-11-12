Community foundation now accepting applications for 2020 Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds

Press release:

The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is now accepting applications for the 2020 Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds competitive grant process.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation established endowment funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo to provide annual support for programs and initiatives that reflect Wilson's personal passions. Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 6.

Grants will support the following areas of interest:

Caregivers Support caregivers – whether paid, voluntary or family – of persons who are unable to fully care for themselves and are part of an underserved community. Preference will be given to requests that provide support to caregivers of older adults. Community Assets Support significant cultural and historic assets and/or increase access to long-term arts instruction for youth. Design and Access Support enhancement of community access to spaces and programs that support healthy living. Youth Sports Provide opportunities for all children to be active through sport.

Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located within the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming).

For Caregivers and Design and Access grants, government agencies also may apply. For Community Assets grants, only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that reside in Erie County may apply.