Congressman Collins reintroduces bill aimed at improving veterans' halls

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) and Congressman Peter King (NY-2) reintroduced the "Renovate and Enhance Veterans’ Meeting Halls and Posts (REVAMP) Act."

This legislation will grant organizations access to federal funding for maintenance and improvements to veteran halls and posts.

American Legions and VFW Posts provide a place where veterans can come together to share their stories, get help with VA claims, and get involved in the community,” Congressman Collins said.

“I would like to thank Congressman Peter King for once again joining me in introducing this vital legislation that ensures our veterans have the resources they need to maintain and improve their facilities.”

“Veterans organizations like the VFW and American Legion continually provide and open their facilities to our communities,” Congressman King said. “It is only fair that we provide them with the opportunity to upgrade and repair these facilities to ensure continued use.”

The REVAMP Act allows organizations who are classified by the IRS as 501(c)(19) nonprofit organizations and comprised primarily of past or present members of the Armed Forces and their family members to be eligible for funding through Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

This legislation uses existing CDBG funding to make veteran organizations eligible for that particular funding and does not add to the deficit.

Text of the legislation can be read here.