October 29, 2020 - 5:26pm

Corfu hosts Autumn in the Village Saturday afternoon

posted by Billie Owens in corfu, Autumn in the Village, news, Halloween.

The Village of Corfu and Better Corfu Committee will be having an Autumn in the Village event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Halloween -- Saturday, Oct. 31st.

Tarot card readings, paintings, handmade items by several local artists. And of course, trick-or-treating, which will start at 5 p.m. There will be a spooky Haunted House at 44 Alleghany Road.

Walk around the village and see the scarecrows. There will be a Story Walk at the Corfu Free Library.

Visit the Village of Corfu website for more details.

Food by Center Street Smoke House BBQ, Dubby’s Wood Fired Pizza and Dilcher’s snacks and more.

All are welcome to this fun and safe autumn event!

blue button