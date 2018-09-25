Corfu man pleads guilty to crime after receiving nearly $2K in benefits he was not entitled to get

Press release from the GC Department of Social Services:

Edwin Stancliff, 39, of Corfu, was sentenced to a five-month intermittent jail term in Batavia Town Court on Monday, Sept. 24, after pleading guilty to one count of petit larceny.

Stancliff was originally charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and offering a false instrument in the first degree in June 2017 after an investigation by the Genesee County Department of Social Services revealed he had failed to report his receipt of NYS Disability.

He subsequently received $1,933.21 in assistance benefits to which he was not entitled.

Stancliff accepted the plea deal to the reduced charge of petit larceny and was sentenced to the five-month intermittent jail term, was disqualified from receiving cash assistance and Food Stamp (SNAP) benefits and has made full restitution to the Genesee County Department of Social Services.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of Welfare Fraud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigation Unit at (585) 344-2580, ext. 6417 or 6416.